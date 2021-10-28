Quesnel RCMP have made three arrests in connection with three separate cases.

Staff Sergeant Riachard Weseen says police responded to a call for a vehicle in the ditch on the Blackwater Road, near Marshall Road, on Sunday (Oct 24) afternoon at around 3 o’clock.

He says further investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Prince George the day before.

“Karl Robert Boreland, a 33 year old Prince George resident, was arrested at the scene while he was in the process of trying to conceal the truck with branches. A replica handgun was also seized from the Boreland’s waist belt. Boreland was charged with possession of stolen property under $5000, possession of methamphetamine, and three firearm related charges. His next court appearance is on November 16, 2021.”

Weseen says RCMP then responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress at a business on Newman Road that same day at around four.

“The male suspect used a grinder to cut the lock off a Sea Can and stole several items. An employee approached the man as he was entering a stolen vehicle. A confrontation ensued and the male fled on foot, jumping residential fences on Larch Avenue.”

Weseen says officers set up containment and ultimately arrested Christian Ronald Schwab, a 27 year old from Prince George.

Schwab was charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property, possession of break in tools, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was remanded in custody until his court appearance on November 15, 2021.

Finally, Weseen says police also responded to two incidents yesterday. (Wednesday)

He says one was for a vehicle that broken into at a hotel parking lot on Front Street at approximately 12-15 a.m.

In that case, Weseen says some items were stolen from the vehicle and the suspect was not located during police patrols.

A little later on, at around 2-30 a.m., he says police received a report of a break and enter in progress at a business on McLean Street.

In that case he says the suspect had fled after using a rock to smash the front glass to steal items inside.

“While patrolling for the suspect, officers located a second break and enter to a business on Malcolm Drive. The suspect smashed the front glass with a rock and had stolen items from inside. Three hours later, the police located the suspect, who was in possession of items that were stolen from both break and enters, and the theft from motor vehicle.

Weseen says Tyson Michel Sauve, a 20 year old Quesnel resident, was charged with two counts of break and enter and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Sauve has been remanded into custody with his next court appearance on October 28, 2021.