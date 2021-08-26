Quesnel RCMP were called to the 1700 block of the Blackwater Road in the Bouchie Lake area just before noon this (Wednesday) afternoon

Sergent Clay Kronebusch says they were responding to a report of a 62-year old male who had barricaded himself inside a residence.

” Quesnel RCMP and the North District Emergency Response Team attended and were able to successfully apprehend the male without any further incident. One male has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and potential charges are pending.”

Kronebusch says no one was hurt.

The incident ended just before 5 pm.