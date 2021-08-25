An off-duty officer walking around a 100-mile house on the 400 block of Birch Avenue found a stolen ford ranger on August 24.

RCMP says he saw a blue ford ranger with a single female occupant near the Library.

The off-duty officer believed it was a stolen truck from an older woman while going through Clinton earlier this week based on the description she gave.

On-duty officers attended the location and found a 35-year-old white local woman, known to the police, exiting the vehicle.

RCMP says the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen and the woman was arrested.

There were a number of items in the vehicle which were not part of the original load placed by the owner.

RCMP says the truck was missing its blue canopy and several items which were reported stolen along with the truck, were not located.

These items included: Narwhal tusks, a pair of RCMP “High Browns” boots worn with red serge by RCMP officers for ceremonial purposes, and the woman’s deceased spouse’s ashes in the urn.

The Victims’ family has been contacted and will retrieve the vehicle and belongings.

The female was later released on an undertaking with a number of conditions.