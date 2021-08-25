On Friday, August 27th, the campfire prohibition will be rescinded throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre.

However, the Cariboo Fire Centre reminds campers to use extreme caution with the use of any campfire. They say it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner in accordance with regulations. Campers are also reminded to check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

The Cariboo Fire Centre classifies a campfire as an open fire that burns material in one pile no larger than o.5 m in high and 0.5 in width that is lit, fueled or used by any person for a recreational purpose, or by a First Nation for a ceremonial service.

Category 2 and 3 open fires remain prohibited.

The Cariboo Fire Centre says anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.