Access to the Chilko River will be closed for two months during salmon-spawning season because of increased grizzly bear activity.

The province says starting September 1st, Chilko-Newton Road will be closed south of Henry’s Crossing until October 31st.

The Tsilhqor’in Nation, Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, and the Province of BC are jointly closing the access to the Upper Chilko Corridor and the Tsilhqot’in Title Area on the Chilko-Newton Road, south of Henry’s Crossing.

The province says the closure will be monitored and enforced under the BC Wildlife Act. Penalties and fines for violators will be issued.