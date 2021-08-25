The BC Wildfire Service has implemented the Orders for two areas…the northern portion of the Flat Lake wildfire and the vicinity of the Succour Lake wildfire.

The reason for the Flat Lake wildfire is to avoid interference with fire control, while the reason for the Succour Lake wildfire is to address a public safety concern arising from hazardous danger trees throughout the area.

The Order is expected to remain in effect until noon on September 30, 2021, or until rescinded.

The order applies to crown land.

Under this Order and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

• Carrying out an industrial activity as defined in the Wildfire Act;

• Supporting the government in the completion of wildfire suppression activities;

• Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an

evacuation order;

• Travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a

secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an

evacuation order;

• Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act,

• Range development and/or Range practices as define in the Forest and

Range Practices Act.