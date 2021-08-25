Interior Health is planning the repatriation of care home residents and acute care patients who were proactively evacuated due to the wildfire situation.

“Health care teams across the province have done monumental work planning and coordinating the evacuations of some of our most vulnerable people. Many care home residents have complex care needs and proactive decisions are required to ensure their safety, continuity of care, and sufficient time is allotted to move people out of harm’s way who often require 24/7 care,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown “Thankfully, wildfire activity is beginning to stabilize and we are able to start the process of safely bringing our residents home to their families and loved ones.”

Interior Health proactively evacuated 826 people from seven communities, including residents in Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge in 100 Mile House.

Families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back. Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call 1-877-442-2001.