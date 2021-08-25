After years of sitting at the Central Cariboo Arts Society, and years of planning and fundraising, Williams Lake’s historic fire engine is headed to the Firehall.

According to the City, the Chevrolet Maple Leaf engine came to Williams Lake in 1947 and served the community into the late 1960s. The truck was retired and sat in the city works yard until the 1980’s when the Williams Lake Firefighters Association bought it from the City.

The engine was preserved for future generations, and an enclosure was built to protect it outside of the old firehall, which is now the Central Cariboo Arts Society.

When a new firehall was built in Williams Lake, budget constraints did not allow for an enclosure for the engine. A committee was formed to pay for a new enclosure, and the association received a donation from Chemo RV giving them the boost they needed.

“The generous support of local companies has been outstanding, and we would like to recognize the following sponsors: Chemo RV, TRU, West Fraser Plywood, United Concrete, Wise Windows & Doors, Econo Glass, Tolko Lakeside, Windsor Plywood, Central Interior Concrete Services, Mainline Roofing, and Schickworks Signs & Stitches,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “The support of our local community is always so extraordinary, and we are looking forward to displaying Engine 1 at the Firehall.”

“The students of TRU are working hard to make this dream a reality, and we applaud their hard work as they learn new skills,” said Fire Chief Erick Peterson. “We are very thankful to the Williams Lake Firefighters Association, and are looking forward to the new building taking shape this fall, and for the Maple Leaf to move into its new home at the Williams Lake Firehall very soon.”

The new location for the old engine will be at the new Firehall adjacent to South Lakeside Drive.