Canfor Corporation has announced that it will implement reduced operating schedules at its BC sawmills, with the exception of WynnWood (which is near Creston), starting on Monday (August 30th).

As a result, Canfor’s BC mills are expected to operate at approximately 80% of production capacity and operating schedules may continue to vary as economic conditions warrant.

“Due to challenging market conditions, we are implementing reduced operating schedules at our BC sawmills that will remain in place until demand and pricing meaningfully improve. We recognize the impact that volatile lumber markets have on our employees, contractors, and communities and we will make efforts to mitigate the negative effects,” said Stephen Mackie, Executive Vice President, North America, Canfor.

“We will also leverage our global operating platform to minimize disruptions in supply to our customers.”

Canfor has facilities in Prince George as well as operations in Vanderhoof and Houston.