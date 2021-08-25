Quesnel City Council has endorsed a funding application to expand phase two of the Food Hub.

The request is for $84,439 to the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Local Food Infrastructure Fund.

Phase 1 was to renovate the space leased on Marsh Drive in West Quesnel, and to purchase basic equipment such as a range, combi-oven, dishwasher, walk in cooler and freezers, exhaust hood, planetary mixer, reach-in refrigerator, sinks, shelving and work tables.

Phase 2 involves the capital purchase of more equipment including food lab testing equipment and swabs, specialized equipment for food processing, small-wares and utensils, and a refrigerated delivery van and branded graphics wrap.

This funding request is for 47 percent of the total cost of the project.

The City’s contribution will leverage some of the remaining 500 thousand dollars that was provided by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, and the 100 thousand dollars that was recently received from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.