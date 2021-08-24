The following Evacuation Alerts have been lifted to all clear:

Big Stick Area #1 Area Alert issued on July 13, 2021 at 6:30 pm. (0 parcels)

Big Stick Area #2 Area Alert issued on August 6, 2021 at 12:00 pm. (84 parcels)

Big Stick Area #3 Area Alert issued on August 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm. (35 parcels)

An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued: however, if that is deemed necessary the process will re-commence.

The Big Stick Lake wildfire is still estimated at 7,195 hectares in size but is not listed as being held.

Just one evacuation alert remains within the CRD and that is for 22 parcels in the Moose Valley #2 area.