2 year old Hunter Madder in the Peewee Lead Line (Photo provided by Leo Prince of Prince George

The BC Barrel Racers Association Finals at Alex Fraser Park in Quesnel produced three Cariboo champions.

Jordyn Farmer from Quesnel won the Junior average over the three days.

She was also third overall in the open division that was won by Denise Formo from Penticton.

Coleen Duggan, from Anahim Lake, was the senior champion in the average.

And Reese Colgate from Williams Lake won the Pee Wee average.

Charlee Farmer from Quesnel was third.

New this year to the finals was Pee Wee Lead line.

Hunter Madder from Williams Lake was second.

There were around 275 entries at this year’s BC Barrel Racers Association Finals.