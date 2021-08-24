100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a call on Sunday night about a flipped-over car on Highway 97 near Stokes road.

“Upon arrival, we noticed the vehicle in the ditch and had an RV trailer attached to it,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

Both the vehicle and trailer were significantly damaged.

“Only one vehicle in the accident and the 100 Mile House RCMP are investigating the cause,” Hollander added.

Traffic got to slow down with only one lane open.

“We did divert traffic to one-lane on the southbound side of the road, northbound wasn’t affected,” he said.

The 100 Mile Fire Rescue arrived around 6 PM.

“We were there for a couple of hours mainly because of the highway traffic causing a hazard,” Hollander said.

The two people inside the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.