Conifex Timber Inc. announced that their lumber production at the Mackenzie sawmill would be put on hold for two weeks starting today (Monday).

“A combination of record-high delivered log costs and the unprecedented collapse in lumber prices has necessitated a temporary curtailment for two weeks. We regret the impact this may have on our employees, their families, and the community,” said Ken Shields, Chairman and CEO.

Conifex states that its bioenergy operations will continue uninterrupted.