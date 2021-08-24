A playoff was needed to decide this year’s low net title at the 54th annual ladies best ball tournament at the Quesnel Golf Course.

Leslie Johnston and Colby Biller won the Barm Smith/Marj Jefferson title.

They outlasted Tiffney and Brenda Campbell.

Mary Braithwaite and Cheryl Poulin won this year’s low gross title and took home the Nita Layne trophy.

Poulin also won in 2019, the last time this event was held due to COVID, but with a different partner Anita Penderjast.

Kit Colins and Vi Brears had the second lowest gross score.

28 teams were entered in this year’s tournament.

They came from Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George, Mackenzie and Kamloops.

This year’s winners:

1st. Low Net: Leslie Johnston & Colby Biller Low Gross Mary Braithwaite and Cheryl Poulin

2nd. Low Net Tiffney and Brenda Campbell Low Gross Kit Collins and Vi Brears

3rd. Low Net Elaine Hetu and Bobbi Bell Low Gross Tammi Caferra and Gina Alexander

4th Low Net Gina Albers and Ninette Savage Low Gross Diane Rogers and Lori Durocher

5th Low Net Peggy Brown and Linda Avis Low Gross Kris Oimet and Rachel Brink

6th Low Net Mary Ann Norgren and Linda Pederson Low Gross Mary Ellison and Marj Watt