A 31-year-old man is in deep trouble with police following a series of events over the weekend.

Just after 4:30 pm yesterday (Sunday), the Quesnel RCMP observed a vehicle related to a man from a 100 Mile House wellbeing request and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle failed to stop and was last seen heading northbound toward Prince George.

Cpl. Sonja Blom with the PG RCMP says the chase didn’t end there.

“The Prince George RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south near Camp Creek Road. While frontline officers were en route to that collision, the Prince George RCMP received another report of a car-jacking that occurred on the north side of Hixon.”

Police later determined the vehicle involved was the car that had just been stolen, and the driver was the same person related to the wellbeing request in 100 Mile.

The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vancouver