Sergeant Svend Nielson says police received a complaint on Saturday (August 21) of barbed wire stretched across a quad trail in the Crane Point Road area near Bridge Lake.

Fortunately the complainant, who came across it while riding his ATV, saw it in time and was not injured.

He says the wire was set at the approximate height of someone sitting on an ATV and was tied between two trees.

Nielsen says this is the second time in recent years that such an incident has been reported to police.

He says the other involved a rope across a trail in the 99 Mile Hill area a couple of years ago.

Anyone with information regarding this latest incident is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.