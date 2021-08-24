Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, the order in the Moose Valley Area #2 issued on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:00 pm is being rescinded by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

A Moose Valley South Area Alert has been issued for the 22 parcels that are impacted.

Effective immediately residents are allowed to return to the area.

The Evacuation Alert issued on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm for Flat Lake South Area has been lifted. (124 parcels)

The Evacuation Alert issued on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:00 pm for Flat Lake – Green Lake Area has been lifted. (223 parcels)

The Evacuation Alert issued on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:00pm for Flat Lake West Area #2 has been lifted. (20 parcels)

The Evacuation Alert issued on Monday, August 14, 2021 at 4:00 pm for the Moose Valley North Area has been lifted. (43 parcels)

An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued: however, if that is deemed necessary the process will re-commence.