A suspect is in custody following an incident at the West Park Mall in Quesnel.

RCMP Sergeant Darren Dodge provided this update.

“At approximately 1-44 this afternoon a threat was made regarding a business at 155 Malcolm Drive in Quesnel. Out of an abundance of caution the property was temporarily evacuated. A male suspect has been identified and taken into custody.”

Dodge says they don’t believe at this time that there is a threat to the general public.

He says they would like to thank the tenants of the property and all the members of the public who were inconvenienced by this incident.

The investigation is continuing.