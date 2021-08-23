It was an excellent weekend for a pair of Cariboo cowgirls on the Canadian Pro Rodeo tour.

Kirsty White, from 150 Mile, was 2nd in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Cranbrook.

The almost 13-hundred and 50 dollars in prize money will vault her into the top 10 in the overall standings.

And Brooke Wills, from Quesnel originally, was third in the Barrels for $1,124 and change.

Wills was 40th in the standings going into this event, so that money will vault her up in the standings as well.

Mariah Mannering, another Quesnel cowgirl, was 7th in the overall standings heading into the weekend.

Unfortunately, she failed to add to her total earnings for this year.