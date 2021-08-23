There are now four candidates for the upcoming federal election in the Cariboo-Prince George riding.

Jeremy Gustafson’s name will be on the ballot representing the People’s Party of Canada.

He joins incumbent Todd Doherty of the Conservative Party, the NDP’s Audrey McKinnon and Garth Frizzell of the Liberal Party.

There remains five candidates in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding.

They are Jesse McCormick for the Liberals, Frank Caputo of the Conservative Party, the NDP’s Bill Sundu, Iain Currie who is representing the Green Party, and Corally Delwo of the People’s Party of Canada.

The deadline for nomination papers to be filed is August 30th.

Election day is Spetember 20th, and Advance polls are from September 10 to the 13th.