It’s not official yet, but the BC Wildfire Service is making several positive recommendations on the Flat Lake Wildfire this (Monday) morning.

Fire Information Officer Madison Smith.

“We have made a recommendation to the CRD this morning to rescind all evacuation orders and alerts off the Flat Lake Fire, except for a small portion near the Gustafson Lake Forest Service Road and Holden Lake.”

Smith says they are also recommending to the Thompson Rivers Regional District that all evacuation orders and alerts be lifted due to the Young Lake wildfire and Sparks Lake wildfire in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

She says fire fighters were aided by mother nature over the past few days.

“Over the weekend we did have a lot of rain down in 100 Mile along the Flat Lake fire as well as the Young Lake fire, and last night we did receive rain over the entire region.”

Smith says that has brought the fire danger rating down to moderate to high with some patches of low, and she says the forecast moving forward is for cooler temperatures and more precipitation.”

Smith says the Cariboo is now down to 26 active wildfires…9 each in the Central Cariboo and 100 Mile House areas. and four each in the Chilcotin and in the Quesnel area.

We are also down to just three fires of note in Flat Lake, Young Lake and the Big Stick Lake wildfires.

The fire in the Churn Creek Protected Area is no longer fire of note.