The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a single vehicle accident last (Sunday) night.

Fire Chief Ron Richert goes over a few of the details.

“We were dispatched at approximately 10-05 pm to a motor vehicle accident on the north side of the Quesnel River Bridge. Upon arrival we had a single vehicle that was rolled over and was on fire.”

Richert says RCMP were working on the fire prior to their arrival.

“RCMP extinguished most of the fire with fire extinguishers, and our crews took over the rest using a hose line.”

Richert says the driver of the SUV was being attended to by BC Ambulance.

He says the vehicle was destroyed.