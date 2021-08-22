Over $75 million in funding is being awarded to First Nations and local governments to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to emergencies.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), is a suite of programs designed to enhance the resiliency of First Nations communities, local governments and residences.

“This program is vital in helping communities prepare for local emergencies, such as floods and wildfires,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “These funds have supported emergency operations centres, emergency support services, mitigation projects, response training and cultural humility training so that First Nations and local governments can better get ahead of what might come.”

Since September 2017, 961 projects in communities throughout the province have been approved for funding.

One of the proposals listed as receiving funding is a Flood Hazard Study (phase 2) for the Xats’ull First Nation. The province says the total approved funding for the project is for $150,000.