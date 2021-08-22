BC Transit riders will have to cover up if they plan to ride in the Interior.

BC Transit has announced that face coverings will have to be worn on all BC Transit buses operating in the BC Interior.

In the Cariboo, this affects routes and service in the following transit systems.

100 Mile House

Ashcroft-Cache Creek-Clinton

Williams Lake

BC Transit says customers may notice a delay in signage changes as the company updates messaging in these transit systems.

While not mandatory, BC Transit is recommending the use of face coverings through the rest of the communities it serves in BC.