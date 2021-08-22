The Churn Creek Wildfire is estimated to be 12,101 hectares in size, and is still classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

However, the fire is no longer listed as a ‘Wildfire of Note’ on the BC Wildfire Service’s website and dashboard.

The most recent update from the fire said a heavy equipment task force team was focusing efforts on the northern flank of the fir by widening the fuel-free area along pre-existing roads.

As of Sunday, August 22nd, there are 27 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, including three wildfires of note.

There are nine active fires in the Central Cariboo Fire Zone, four in the Chilcotin Zone, four in the Quesnel Zone, and 10 in the 100 Mile Fire Zone.