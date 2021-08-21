Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the North Cariboo, including Quesnel.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong winds gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Quesnel this afternoon is calling for a 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms with the risk of severe thunderstorms, with a high of 23 degrees.

Environment Canada is also forecasting a 30 percent chance of showers for the evening, with a risk of severe thunderstorms with a low of 10 overnight.

Environment Canada reminds the public that large hail can damage property and cause injury, heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. They also remind the public that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and people should head indoors when thunder roars.