West Coast Amusements had planned to stop in Williams Lake on August 26th through 29th, but the fair will not go ahead because of the newest Public Health Order for Interior Health.

“We’re just very disappointed,” said West Coast Amusements Owner and Operator Rino Buttazoni, “We’re doing everything we can, we believe that everyone that’s doing the right thing is being put aside by some people we feel aren’t going to have a vaccination or aren’t getting one.”

Buttazoni says West Coast Amusements is currently set up in Prince George, and their plan was to stop in Williams Lake, Kamloops, and Salmon Arm over a four-week stretch.

“We just travelled ten hours from our home base to come up to Prince George, we set up a run to make it all happen,” Buttazoni explains, “We’ve spent a lot of money getting ready with insurances. With our run, it’s completely cancelled through to the end.”

He says their stop in Prince George has been extended and will continue to run on the dates the fair was supposed to be in Williams Lake.