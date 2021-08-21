New Horizons Society for Autism and Special Needs will be hosting a free 2-day event on August 27th and 28th.

The Adult Autism Initiative Conference will bring adults with autism, parents, guardians, and community members together to explore what services are available, how to access them, and how to collaborate to bring needed services into the community.

“We will have a keynote speaker who will be presenting virtually from Vancouver,” Program Coordinator Mala Gould said, “He is Dr. David Warling, he will provide information on employment and the necessary plan that would need to be in place in order for these teens transitioning to adulthood. A few other speakers from Pivot Point in Prince George. They will be discussing teen transitioning as well as mental health.”

Pre-registration through Eventbrite is required by this Wednesday (August 25) for anyone wishing to attend.

Those interested in the Adult Autism Initiative Conference can contact New Horizons for more information at 250-392-3376.