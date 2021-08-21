Favourable conditions are continuing to help with the fires in the Cariboo.

The Cariboo Fire Centre says yesterday, a planned ignition was successfully completed on the Flat Lake wildfire near Dog Creek and the 1100 roads. If conditions are favourable, a small-scale planned ignition will occur to remove unburnt fuels between the fire perimeter and pre-determined control lines. This will happen northwest of Gustafsen Lake and will bring the fire perimeter to a more easily accessible location.

The Flat Lake Wildfire is estimated to be 73,779 hectares.

The Cariboo Fire Centre also says cooler temperatures and precipitation from a few days ago is continuing to dampen fire behaviour on the Young Lake Fire. An aerial assessment will be done on this fire today.

The Young Lake Fire is estimated to be 7,435 hectares in size.

As of Saturday, August 21st, there are 28 active wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, including 3 wildfires of note.

There are nine active wildfires in the Central Cariboo Fire Zone, four in the Chilcotin Zone, four in the Quesnel Zone, and 11 in the 100 Mile Fire Zone.