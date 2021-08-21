Williams Lake City Hall and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will stay open following the latest Public Health Order issued for the Interior Health Region.

However, restrictions will be in place for visits. City Hall will continue with normal operations and face coverings, physical distancing, and sanitization procedures. At this time, the City is requesting that individuals only visit City Hall if absolutely necessary, or if requested by a staff member.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will remain open as well, with some class cancellations. All high-intensity group fitness classes have been cancelled until further notice. Anyone signed who pre-registered for high-intensity indoor adult group fitness programs will be contacted by the city and a full refund will be provided. The following approved activities will continue: