(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Another candidate has been announced in the upcoming election.

Prince George City Councillor Garth Frizzell has thrown his hat into the ring and will be running as the Liberal candidate for the Cariboo-Prince George riding.

Frizzell will be running against Audrey Mckinnon of the NDP and Conservative incumbent, Todd Doherty.

The election is scheduled for September 20th, currently, no other candidates have been announced for the riding.