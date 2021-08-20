The Province’s ‘Bridging to Retirement Program’ for forestry workers is coming to a close, but the job placement program will continue.

Supports will be available for affected forestry workers through an online platform and three Interior offices, one of which is in 100 Mile House.

Funding has been provided to assist forestry workers with accessing government services, training, and job placements.

This program will continue to support workers affected by the impacts of extreme wildfire seasons, labour shortages, and the pandemic until the end of March 2022.

Since the program was announced in September 2019, the program helped 1,066 forestry workers retire, creating 665 forestry jobs for younger workers.