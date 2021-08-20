We are now down to 27 wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

That is down from 31 yesterday.

Madison Smith is a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

“The weather has been cooperating with us and as a result our fire danger rating has decreased. Our danger rating is moderate to high with some patches of low and we haven’t seen that since July.”

Smith says there are currently 10 fires burning in the 100 Mile House zone, 9 are in the Central Cariboo zone, and there are four each in the Chilcotin and Quesnel zones.

Of those, about half remain listed as “out of control.”

“Out of the 27 fires, 7 of which are being held, 14 out of control and 7 under control.”

There hasn’t been any major growth in the fires of note in the Cariboo in recent days.