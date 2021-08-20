According to Northern Health, Prince George and Quesnel have received some acute care patients from Interior Health due to wildfires.

Most patients being moved are going to other areas in the lower mainland, but Eryn Collins with Northern Health said eight from Interior Health, most notably the 100 Mile House region are being moved to Northern Health.

“We’ll be working closely with provincial emergency management officials and Interior Health over the coming days and weeks to determine when those patients can safely be returned to those communities,” said Eryn Collins with Northern Health.

Collins said Northern Health is able to care for these patients for as long as needed, noting that this is an incredibly difficult time for anyone being affected by the wildfires.

“While of course all of our facilities are busy, as they are everywhere. We are able to safely accommodate and care for those acute care patients from Interior Health.”

Interior Health holds over half of BC’s COVID-19 cases, and the similar areas of the Cariboo, Kamloops, and Southeast Fire Centres contain over half of the total actives wildfires in the province.