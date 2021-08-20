The cool weather the Cariboo has been experiencing this week is expected to continue.

Nan Lun, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, said today (August 20) there is a chance that the region could get showers with temperatures in the low 20’s.

“On Saturday we do have a low-pressure system that will bring more organized showers through the Cariboo Region and we are expecting a 60-percent chance of showers and there’s also the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.”

Sunday and Monday another system will move into the Cariboo lowering temperatures.

“For Sunday and Monday we are expecting unsettled conditions,” Lun said, “a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. For Tuesday and Wednesday, we have a ridge of high-pressure building bringing drier and milder conditions.”

Lun said overnight temperatures will continue to be near the seasonal average of 8 degrees for the next few days.