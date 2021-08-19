Williams Lake residents will have opportunities to get vaccinated and maybe win a prize over the next two weekends.

Interior Health and Paradise Cinemas will be hosting a drop-in vaccine clinic at the theatre and will be raffling prizes for those who get a shot.

Massimo Calabrese works at the theatre, and helped organize the clinics.

“We wanted to give an opportunity for people who maybe can’t find time in their work schedule to leave and go to the daytime clinics,” Calabrese explained, “We also wanted to make it more exciting for people by having some prizes and things like that.”

Calabrese says over $800 in prizes were donated by local businesses. He says anyone who receives a dose of a vaccine at the upcoming clinics will be entered into a raffle for the following prizes:

Kit and Kaboodle – Polar Bear Stuffed Animal

Walk-rite Shoes – Gift Certificates

Poppy Home – Drink Dispenser, Frozen Cocktail Maker

Lo’s Florist – Wax Melt Diffuser

Realm of Toys – Gift Certificates

Chuck’s Auto Supply – Work Gloves and Leatherman Knife

Alexander Clothing – Unisex Fedora Hat

Downtown Williams Lake BIA – Mug, Hat, and Tote Bag

The Mantel – TBA

The Open Book – TBA

Those who have received both doses of a vaccine aren’t being forgotten about either. Calabrese says anyone who has received both doses can come to the movie theatre, and show their vaccine card, and be entered to win movie passes.

The clinics are scheduled for: