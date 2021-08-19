A murder charge has been laid in connection with a homicide investigation in the North Cariboo.

48-year old Lona Lynette Cole has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of Robert Douglas.

Cole had her first court appearance yesterday (Wednesday), and she is due back in court on September 14th.

Very few details have been released about this case.

RCMP responded to a death just outside of Quesnel on July 6th of last year.

Police said at the time that they believed that there was no further risk to the general public.

The E-Division Major Crime Section is in charge of this investigation.