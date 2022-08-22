Listen Live

8 Weeks of Summer Sweepstakes – Week 8

Make this summer UNFORGETABLE by paying off some bills, buying something new or taking a trip…the choice is yours!

Each week, you will have a chance to win 1 of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!

Enter our WEEK 8 contest for your chance to win a $1000 CASH!

8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, August 29th!

Offer ends August 28th, 2022.


