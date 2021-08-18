The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo’s Local Health Regions.

There were 73 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Cariboo’s local health regions last week (August 8th to 14th), an increase of 59 from the week before (August 1st to 7th), when 14 cases were reported.

51 of last week’s new cases were in the Cariboo/Chilcotin Local Health Region, pushing the region to an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 people. There were nine cases in the region the week before.

15 were in the Quesnel region, up from four the week before, and seven were in the 100 Mile House region up from one. Both of those regions had an average daily rate between 5.1 and 10 per 100,000 population.

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 67% of eligible people (anyone aged 12 and up) in the Cariboo/Chilcotin and Quesnel regions have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57% have received a second dose. In the 100 Mile House region, 70% have received at least one dose, and 62% have received a second dose.

As of Wednesday, August 18th, 82.8% of eligible people province-wide have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 73.8% have received a second dose.