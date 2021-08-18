The Federal Election is set for September 20th, and the candidates for the two ridings in the Cariboo are starting to be announced.

The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding will have a new face representing the area. After 12 years, Conservative Member of Parliament Cathy McLeod announced in February she would not be seeking re-election in the next election.

Candidates who have been announced so far (in alphabetical order) include:

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Frank Caputo- Conservative

Iain Currie- Green

Corally Delwo- PPC

Jesse McCormick- Liberal

Bill Sundhu- NDP

Cariboo-Prince George