Cariboo’s MP candidates starting to be announced
Vista Radio Ltd. stock photo
The Federal Election is set for September 20th, and the candidates for the two ridings in the Cariboo are starting to be announced.
The Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding will have a new face representing the area. After 12 years, Conservative Member of Parliament Cathy McLeod announced in February she would not be seeking re-election in the next election.
Candidates who have been announced so far (in alphabetical order) include:
Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo
- Frank Caputo- Conservative
- Iain Currie- Green
- Corally Delwo- PPC
- Jesse McCormick- Liberal
- Bill Sundhu- NDP
Cariboo-Prince George
- Todd Doherty- Conservative (Incumbent MP)
- Jeremy Gustafson- PPC
- Audrey McKinnon- NDP