A Quesnel man suffered a number of injuries in a motorcycle accident on the weekend.

RCMP Sergeant Darren Dodge says Quesnel RCMP received a call about the accident on Saturday night.

“On August 14th at approximately 10-38 pm the Quesnel RCMP received a call about a motorcycle accident on the Barkerville Highway near Nyand Lake Road. The motorcycle hit a moose.”

Dodge says the driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up for the driver, now identified as Ted Fisher, and his family.

Fisher is a helicopter pilot who was on just his second day off out of 25 as he is involved in fighting the wildfires in BC.

He is now down in Vancouver recovering from spinal surgery.

A full list of his injuries are mentioned in the story on that GoFundMe page.

“T ed is currently in Vancouver & has had spinal surgery, he does have full mobility in his arms and legs, thankfully. He has broken orbital bones, broken ribs, broken right hand, a small brain bleed, broken sternum. They fused T1-T6 during spinal surgery. They are watching for clots & bleeds & for now he is all pinned & plated together. There is a large blood clot forming behind his right eye, doctors aren’t sure if it’s from a torn eye muscle or his fractured skull or brain bleed. He has two floating pieces of skull, the plastic surgeon sees him tomorrow to make sure it isn’t the bones pressing the eye down and forward causing the development of his double vision.”

The goal is to raise $30,000.