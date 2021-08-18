Bella Coola RCMP are still searching for two missing people whose fishing boat capsized.

Police say the boat was last seen at the confluence of the Salloompt River, and the Bella Coola River where they had stopped to fish. The boat was later seen adrift without occupants near Walker Island.

According to police, one person was found deceased, and his remains were recovered downstream of Walker Island. Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name is not being released, and the investigation of his death is being turned over to the BC coroners Service.

Bella Coola RCMP, along with local search parties from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Campbell River, and other areas are continuing their search for two people. Police say the search efforts have been greatly assisted by the participation and indispensable knowledge of the Nuxalk Coastal Guardian Watchmen.

The two missing people are described as a 51-year-old caucasian female with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’9″, and 146 pounds, and a 65-year-old caucasian male, with brown hair, green eyes, 5’10”, and 170 pounds.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased and we continue to offer our support to all three families during this traumatic time and as we search for the missing two individuals, said Staff Sergeant John Grierson, North District Advisory NCO.

The RCMP West Coast Marine Services continued search efforts this past weekend with the continued assistance of the Nuxalk Coastal Guardian Watchmen.