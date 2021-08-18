On Wednesday (August 17, 2021) an on-site security team employed by the Cariboo Regional District, advised 100 Mile House RCMP that individuals were entering the current evacuation order area along the 1100RD and 1500RD to the west of 100 Mile House for recreational purposes.

Police say the Security team had contact with a few people coming out of the zoned area telling them to stay out of the order area due to the active wildfire and work being completed by BC Wildfire and various industry groups.

People generally responded positively but then can be seen or heard driving back into the zone on another route by the security team.

100 Mile House Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen reminds the public that these areas have been zoned as Order areas and recreational use or travel through these areas is not permitted.

“Individuals could be subject to fines up to $1150 or more per each offense,” Nielsen said, “More importantly, actions such as these could stop or inhibit the work of the firefighters, water bombers/skimmers or industry personnel attempting to stop an out of control wildfire that is a danger to multiple communities in the South Cariboo.”

Nielsen added, “We live in a large area with plenty of recreational opportunities, please go somewhere that is safe and not an active fire zone to enjoy the outdoors.”

Anyone with information on individuals who are breaching the Emergency Program Act by entering these Evacuation Order zoned areas can contact 100 Mile House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.