BC Health officials report 5,296 active COVID-19 cases across the province, 206 are in Northern Health, and 3,084 are in Interior Health.

There were 501 new cases reported across BC, 35 are in the north, and 205 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 111 individuals are in hospital and 51 are in intensive care.

That being said, 74.9% of BC adults and 73.5% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

83.5% of adults in the province, and 82.7% of those 12 and older received their first jab.

The new/active cases include: