Gold Trail Recycling in 100 Mile House received some help today with their responsible collection and storage of returned used oil and antifreeze materials.

David Lawes, CEO of BC Used Oil Management Association said Gold Trail has been a member of theirs for a while.

“They were looking to meet the demand and the community really likes to recycle, and so they asked us for a grant for a new modified sea-container, it’s our best product. It has a graded floor, containers inside for people to put their oil, their antifreeze, their oil filter, or their used oil or antifreeze containers.”

Lawes added that Gold Trail Recycling already has a 20-foot sea-can and two intermediate bulk containers totes to collect used oil materials.

“Cindy Marius and the team at Gold Trail Recycling knew that they needed to expand in order to keep up with their customer’s recycling needs and to stay ahead of their environmental management practices. Marius applied for BCUOMA’s infrastructure grant and received an additional sea-can to be exclusively used to safely store the used oil materials returned by community leaders.”

The British Columbia Used Oil Management Association was formed in 2003 as a collaborative, not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC.