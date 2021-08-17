One Evacuation Order and 8 Evacuation Alerts.

That is what remains from the current wildfire season according to the Cariboo Regional District.

The Evacuation Order is for 22 parcels in the Moose Valley Area #2 and is due to the Flat Lake wildfire southwest of 100 Mile House.

There are also a few alerts still in place because of that fire, impacting 410 parcels.

There are also three alerts in place because of the Big Stick Lake wildfire.

119 parcels of land are impacted by those alerts.

And there is still an alert in place for Crooked Lake, although it only impacts 3 parcels.

That is due to two wildfires, the McKinley Lake fire and one just north of Doreen Lake.

On Order: Parcels Affected:

Moose Valley Area #2 Order 22

On Alert:

Moose Valley North Area Alert 43

Flat Lake West Alert Area 20

Flat Lake – Green Lake Alert 223

Flat Lake South Alert 124

Crooked Lake Alert 3

Big Stick Area #1 Alert 0

Big Stick Alert Area #2 84

Big Stick Area Alert #3 35