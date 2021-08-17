Interior Health has deployed a number of measures, due to increasing wildfire activity, to ensure the safe continuity of care for care home residents, community health clients and acute care patients in the region, including in 100 Mile House.

Specifically, several residents have been proactively relocated.

“I want to thank our health authority partners throughout the province and each and every person across the Interior region for their commitment and support during these challenging times,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are all in this together. Our collective focus is the safety of care home residents, hospital patients and community health clients entrusted to our care.”

Residents in Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge long-term care homes have been relocated to other health authorities in the Lower Mainland.

Meanwhile, 100 Mile District General Hospital emergency department remains open at this time.

Anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to this hospital as needed.

Interior Health says it is working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients and residents.