A man accused of hunting with a drone in the Quesnel area has been fined in provincial court in Prince George.

Rui Ai was fined 15-hundred dollars and his drone was forfeited to the crown after he pleaded guilty to a charge under the BC Conservation Act of operating a drone while hunting.

A second charge of possession of a drone while on a hunting trip was stayed.

This was one of the first cases of this kind in BC according to Conservation Officer Joel Kline.

Charges were laid back in October of 2019 after the BC Conservation Service seized four firearms, including a .44 magnum handgun, as well as a drone from a vehicle outside of Quesnel.