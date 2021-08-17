On August 5 2021 at 2:53 AM, a complainant reported his work vehicle parked in a secure compound along the 300 block of Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House BC had been entered by unknown suspect(s) and a number of items, including a high end Kona mountain bike locked to the rear of the truck on a rack, were stolen.

The mountain bike is described as a green and grey Kona Process 134 CR with black wheels and an after-market post.

The bike is valued between $6-7,000 dollars.

An Ipad and keys were also discovered to be stolen as they were unfortunately left in the bag in the unlocked rear canopy area of the vehicle, which allowed for easy access to the locked bike rack.

Police have been patrolling for the bike and found one possible bike being used by a person known locally to Police, but this was found to not be the bike in question.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this theft can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or if they wish to remain anonymous can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Please refer to 100 Mile House RCMP file 201-3177.